HOLDREGE - David L. Johnson, 52, of Bertrand died unexpectedly Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege. Arrangements are pending with Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.
My thoughts and prayers are with you all in this sad time. David was a classmate of mine. Although we didn't keep in contact after high school, I thought of him often, I didn't know how to contact him. He will be missed by many. Prayers of comfort, Sincerely Becki