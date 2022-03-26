MINDEN - David A. LaBrie, 77, of Minden died Thursday, March 24, 2022, at his home.
A funeral mass will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Family Catholic Church in Heartwell with the Rev. Evan Winter officiating. The service will be streamed to the funeral home's Facebook page.
Interment will follow the service at Minden Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. with a rosary service at 6 p.m. Monday at Craig Funeral Home in Minden.
David Alan LaBrie was born on July 18, 1944, in Hastings to Glenn and Lurye (Rader) LaBrie. He grew up on the family farm near Giltner and graduated from Giltner High School.
On April 13, 1965, he married Sandra "Sandy" L. Witt in Hastings and to this union, two children were born, Kimberly J. and Jennifer L. The family made their home in Minden where Dave was employed by Husker Power of Hastings for many years before retiring. Dave was a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. John's Catholic Church, the American Legion and the Minden Country Club where he enjoyed the many friendships he made throughout the years.
Dave enjoyed Husker football, boxing, NCAA Basketball, NASCAR, attending his grandchildren's sporting events, and his beloved dog, Chase. Dave was a talented handyman and some of his fondest memories took place while traveling to Saudi Arabia to help their people learn how to build modular homes.
Survivors include his daughters, Kimberly LaBrie and Jack Rediger of Gretna, and Jennifer Madsen and husband James of Minden; grandchildren, Meghan Bunger of Nashville, Tenn., Jacob Bunger of New York City, Josie Madsen of Omaha and Janessa Madsen of Minden; brothers, Robert "Jody" LaBrie, Richard LaBrie, Thomas LaBrie, Timothy LaBrie, Francis LaBrie and Jeff LaBrie; sisters, Donna Simcoe and JoAnne Lambert; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended relatives and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Sandy in 2016; sister, Margaret Baxa; and nephew, Bartt LaBrie.
Memorials in Dave's honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation.
