KEARNEY - David E. Lehn Sr., 71, of Kearney died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at his home.A visitation with family present will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.Burial will be at a later date at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell.--David was born Nov. 10, 1949, in Ainsworth to Ralph and Betty J. (Woods) Lehn Sr. He later attended high school in Oregon before serving his country as a member of the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.He married Treva Brown on May 29, 1991, in Rock County. David worked the majority of his life as a truck driver.Survivors include his wife Treva of Kearney; sons, David Lehn Jr. and his fianceé Crystal Harkness of Kearney and John Lehn of Bend, Oregon; sister, Carol Caudill of Ainsworth; brother, Ralph Lehn Jr. of Oregon; stepsons and spouses, Rod and Lori Guthard, Bruce and Rhonda Guthard, Kent and Becky Guthard and Joel and Renee Guthard; stepdaughter and husband, Jolene and Steven Cantoria; two granddaughters, two grandsons, one great-granddaughter, 12 stepgrandchildren and five stepgreat-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.David was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Don Caudill; and nephew, Robbie Lehn.Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Area Animal Shelter, Kearney American Legion Post 52 or the Kearney VFW Post 759.Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.