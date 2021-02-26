KEARNEY - David E. Lehn Sr., 71, of Kearney died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at his home.
A visitation with family present will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
Burial will be at a later date at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell.
--
David was born Nov. 10, 1949, in Ainsworth to Ralph and Betty J. (Woods) Lehn Sr. He later attended high school in Oregon before serving his country as a member of the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.
He married Treva Brown on May 29, 1991, in Rock County. David worked the majority of his life as a truck driver.
Survivors include his wife Treva of Kearney; sons, David Lehn Jr. and his fianceé Crystal Harkness of Kearney and John Lehn of Bend, Oregon; sister, Carol Caudill of Ainsworth; brother, Ralph Lehn Jr. of Oregon; stepsons and spouses, Rod and Lori Guthard, Bruce and Rhonda Guthard, Kent and Becky Guthard and Joel and Renee Guthard; stepdaughter and husband, Jolene and Steven Cantoria; two granddaughters, two grandsons, one great-granddaughter, 12 stepgrandchildren and five stepgreat-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.
David was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Don Caudill; and nephew, Robbie Lehn.
Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Area Animal Shelter, Kearney American Legion Post 52 or the Kearney VFW Post 759.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Feb. 26, 2021.