KEARNEY - David E. Lehn Sr., 71, of Kearney died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at his home.
A visitation with family present will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
Burial will be at a later date at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell.
Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Area Animal Shelter, Kearney American Legion Post 52 or the Kearney Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 759.
