I feel blessed and lucky to have known Mr. Muirhead. As a teacher and a family friend, he was such a fun person. I remember him teaching our junior high shop class how to spell camouflage "cam-o-u-flag-e" and pretty much all our shop projects. He always had jokes to tell and had witty sayings for pretty much any occasion. We, kids, may have had to play in the basement and only sneak into the kitchen for snacks while the adults were playing cards, but he noticed and had something clever to say. He was a great man and I was fortunate to have him in my life.

Janelle Gegg January 13, 2022