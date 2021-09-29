KANSAS CITY, Kan. - David "Dave" V. Schneider, 69, of Kansas City, Kansas, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at KU Medical Center.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Oct. 9, at Minden Cemetery with the Rev. Marcia Dorn officiating.
Military honors will be presented by the Minden American Legion and Heartwell Veterans of Foreign Wars.
There will be no visitation.
Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of the arrangements.
--
Dave was born April 16, 1952, son of Raymond (Jack) and Erma Schneider, at Minden. He spent his youth in Harvard, Grand Island and Gibbon. He entered the United States Army in 1971 and was honorably discharged in 1973.
Dave married Sally Bevard in 1972 and they were divorced in 1977.
Dave married Karen Rise in 1984 and they were divorced in 2018. Dave was not blessed with any children of his own. Dave worked as a line worker and as an independent courier until his retirement.
Dave enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and watching sports of all kinds. He loved to visit with family and friends and was always ready to play a game of cards.
Dave was preceded in death by his father; mother; infant brother Richard; and stepfather, Gene Hansen.
Survivors include his sisters, Regina Watson (Ron) of Lexington, and Pamela Kracht (Jim) of Ord; nephews, Brett Watson (Cathy) and Brice Watson, both of Lexington; one great-niece; two great-nephews; uncles; aunts and several cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Craig Funeral Home.
Visit craigfunerals.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 29, 2021.