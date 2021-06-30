MINDEN - David L. Sinsel, 65, of Minden died Monday, June 28, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Minden with the Rev. Sharon Rees officiating.

Interment will be held following services at the Minden Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

David was born March 29, 1956, in Minden to Leo and Harriet (Christensen) Sinsel.

In 1985, he married Laurie Johansen in Minden. The couple later divorced.

Survivors include his children, Bradley White of Eustis, Mitchell White of Minden, Brittany Sinsel of Scotia, and Katlyn Morrow of Scotia; brothers, Robert Sinsel and Randy Sinsel, of Minden; and 14 grandchildren.

Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 30, 2021.