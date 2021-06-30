Menu
David L. Sinsel
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Craig Funeral Home - Minden
336 N. Nebraska Ave.
Minden, NE
MINDEN - David L. Sinsel, 65, of Minden died Monday, June 28, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Minden with the Rev. Sharon Rees officiating.
Interment will be held following services at the Minden Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Craig Funeral Home in Minden.
David was born March 29, 1956, in Minden to Leo and Harriet (Christensen) Sinsel.
In 1985, he married Laurie Johansen in Minden. The couple later divorced.
Survivors include his children, Bradley White of Eustis, Mitchell White of Minden, Brittany Sinsel of Scotia, and Katlyn Morrow of Scotia; brothers, Robert Sinsel and Randy Sinsel, of Minden; and 14 grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Craig Funeral Home - Minden
336 N. Nebraska Ave., Minden, NE
Jul
2
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Westminster United Presbyterian Church
Minden, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Craig Funeral Home - Minden
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Randy, very sorry for your loss!
Larry Stabenow
June 30, 2021
