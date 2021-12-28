KEARNEY - David "Muskie" Smuskiewicz, 66, of Kearney died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
A celebration of life will be 11 a.m. Friday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 28, 2021.