David "Muskie" Smuskiewicz
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - David "Muskie" Smuskiewicz, 66, of Kearney died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
A celebration of life will be 11 a.m. Friday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
31
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N P.O. Box 2344, Kearney, NE
Dec
31
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N P.O. Box 2344, Kearney, NE
Funeral services provided by:
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´ll miss you Musk!
Matthew
Friend
January 3, 2022
Kathy: My sympathy on the loss of your husband. He was a good family man.
Kathy Campbell
December 29, 2021
