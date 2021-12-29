Menu
David "Muskie" Smuskiewicz
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - David "Muskie" Smuskiewicz, 66, of Kearney died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
A Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m. Friday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
--
David was born Jan. 17, 1955, in Los Angeles, Calif., to Stanley and Marie (Waddell) Smuskiewicz. He received his education from Republican Valley High School, graduating with the class of 1973. Dave later attended Central Community College in Hastings where he earned his degree in auto body repair. While working at Kinman's Chevy Cadillac, Dave met Kathrine Lammers. The couple married Jan. 30, 1982, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greeley. Dave later owned and operated Muskie's Auto Repair in Kearney.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and gardening. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy Smuskiewicz of Kearney; daughters, Laura Smuskiewicz of Lincoln, Stephanie Gifford of Omaha, Kaitlin (Dan) Greene of Kearney; grandchildren, Persephony, Violet, Frankie Jo, Bodhi, Wes and Finley; sister, Theresa "Char" (Dan) Shiers of McCook; brother, Steven Smuskiewicz of Louisville, Ky.; brothers-in-laws and sisters-in-law, Bill (Cindy) Lammers of Grand Island, Mary (Paul) Hoepner of Bloomington, Minn., and Susie (John) Graff of Greeley; as well as many nieces, nephews and many extended family and friends.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, LeRoy Smuskiewicz.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
31
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N P.O. Box 2344, Kearney, NE
Dec
31
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N P.O. Box 2344, Kearney, NE
I´ll miss you Musk!
Matthew
Friend
January 3, 2022
Kathy: My sympathy on the loss of your husband. He was a good family man.
Kathy Campbell
December 29, 2021
