David E. Stryker
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
HILDRETH - David E. Stryker, 61, of Hildreth died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at his home.
A family-led celebration of life memorial service will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth with the Rev. Caroline Keenan officiating.
A private burial of his cremains will be at a later date.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is assisting the family with arrangements.
--
David was born Dec. 18, 1959, in Grand Island to Ed and Verla (Danes) Stryker.
Dave attended Red Wing School, a rural school, north of Miller then Kearney High School. He later received his GED.
He began working at Mosaic Bethphage Village in Axtell, where he met his wife, Marlys. Dave and Marlys Hinrichs were married on Nov. 27, 1993, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Hildreth.
Dave was a very kind and caring man, which showed in his work as a developmental trainer at Mosaic Bethphage Village. He also worked for IBP, Gibbon Pack and Eaton, but his passion was the developmentally challenged residents at Bethphage. Dave loved wolves, especially his pet wolf, Smokey. He enjoyed going to concerts from rock 'n' roll to old country western music, which led to a fun-filled family trip to Nashville, Tenn. He was a huge football fan. If there was a game on, he was watching it and was always ready for a side wager. He also loved to watch "Gunsmoke," "Wagon Train" and the game show "Idiot Test." He liked to fish, play the Powerball lottery and write poetry.
Survivors include his loving wife, Marlys of Hildreth; mother, Verla Stryker of Kearney; three brothers, Ronald (Pam) Stryker, Charles (Christy) Stryker, all of Eddyville, and Kenneth Stryker of Kearney; mother-in-law, Dorene Hinrichs of Hildreth; aunt Lee Schoenfelder of Mesa, Ariz.; along with nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ed; father-in-law, Heye Hinrichs; brother-in-law, Waldeen Hinrichs; aunts, Viola Ludwick, Donna O'Riley, Vina Bernhardt, Loretta Butterfield, Norma Mahin, and Betty Lou Danes; uncles, Irvin (Les) Danes and Wayne Danes.
Memorials are kindly suggested to the family for later designation.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Celebration of Life
2:30p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Hildreth, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Verla, Kenny, and family, My deepest sympathy during a difficult time. Lifting you all in prayer!
Nancy McKillip
December 15, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss Aunt Verla and family. I will keep all of you in my thoughts and prayers. Rest in Peace David.
Leann Pischke (Schoenfelder)
December 15, 2021
I will always remember the good times we had, David was always out our house more than he was at home when he was little. You are out of pain and with the Lord now, rest in peace. You will be deeply missed.
Lee Schoenfelder
Family
December 15, 2021
Thoughts and prayers go out to the family. And a special big hug out to Marlys!
Peggy Myers
Work
December 15, 2021
Lots of good memories from when we were young. Cruising in our cars and playing music
Joe weides
December 14, 2021
