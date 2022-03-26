Menu
Deanna Kay Bergstrom
HOLDREGE - Deanna Kay Bergstrom, 81, of Holdrege, formerly of rural Wilcox, died Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Christian Homes Care Community at Holdrege.
A private family graveside service and inurnment will be at Fridhem Cemetery in Funk with the Rev. Daren Popple officiating.
There will be no visitation or memorial book signing. The family is honoring her wish for cremation.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.
Deanna was born Aug. 29, 1940, in Holdrege to Kenneth "Kenny" and Jeanne (Moore) Anderson.
On Feb. 27, 1960, Deanna married Gayle Bergstrom. He preceded her in death in 2019.
Survivors include her three children, Brent Bergstrom of rural Wilcox, Holly Artz of rural Wilcox, and Jill Guthrie of Hildreth; her two sisters, Carol Reed and Kathy Weis, both of Kearney; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 26, 2022.
