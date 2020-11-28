KEARNEY - Deanna Clark, 79, of Gibbon died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Private family services will be held at St. James Catholic Church with Father Joseph Hannappel officiating.
Memorials may be sent to the family for future designation. Visit www.osrfh.com
to leave condolences online.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 28, 2020.