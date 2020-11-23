Deb Matson
Kearney resident, 60
KEARNEY - Deb Matson, 60, of Kearney died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Kearney eFree Church with the Rev. Brian Klein officiating.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
--
Debra Kay was born May 28, 1960, in Columbus to Frank and Rowena (Wooten) Livingston. She was raised in Albion where she attended Albion High School, graduating with the class of 1978.
Deb married James Matson in St. Edward. The couple moved to Grand Island where she worked at Head Start for 12 years. They later moved to Kearney where Deb was employed by Speedy Mart for 10 years. She enjoyed crafting, camping, riding motorcycles and traveling.
Survivors include her husband of 43 years, James Matson of Kearney; sons, David Matson and significant other Samantha Gilham of Kearney and Jimmy Matson and significant other Sarah Tullis of Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren, Joshua, Damien, Mikenna, Cade, Kaylea and Ariha Matson; siblings, Virginia (Dave) Giddings of Dallas, Margaret Kelly of Albion, Ann (Perry) Stultz of St. Edward and David Livingston of Central City; brother-in-law, Jack Freeze of Creston, Iowa; ex-daughter-in-law, Heidi Wisdom of Lone Jack, Missouri; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Deb was preceded in death by her parents; sisters and brother-in-law, Betty and Russel Flamme and Kathy Freeze.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Visit www.osrfh.com
