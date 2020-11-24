Menu
Search
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Deb Matson
KEARNEY - Deb Matson, 60, of Kearney died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Kearney eFree Church with the Rev. Brian Klein officiating.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences online.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.