KEARNEY - Deb Matson, 60, of Kearney died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Kearney eFree Church with the Rev. Brian Klein officiating.Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences online.O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.