Deb Matson
1960 - 2020
BORN
May 28, 1960
DIED
November 21, 2020
KEARNEY - Deb Matson, 60, of Kearney died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Kearney eFree Church with the Rev. Brian Klein officiating.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences online.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Kearney eFree Church
Funeral services provided by:
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
So sorry for your lost, patty tran
PATRICIA tran
November 23, 2020