Kearney resident, 63
KEARNEY - Debra "Deb" A. Petty, 63, of Kearney died Thursday, June 3, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Kearney. The Rev. Chad Anderson will officiate.
There will be no visitation.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 6, 2021.