Debra A. Baumgartner
KEARNEY - Debra A. Baumgartner, 67, of Kearney died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at First Lutheran Church in Kearney.
Visitation will be an hour prior to service time at the church.
Burial will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later. Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
First Lutheran Church
3315 Avenue G, Kearney, NE
Dec
28
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
First Lutheran Church
3315 Avenue G, Kearney, NE
So sorry to hear the sad news of Deb´s passing. She was a dear friend and member of `our gang´ in high school; we hung out together and shared a lot of adventures (I still remember piling in Deb´s van to go somewhere). I had the privilege of working with Deb on our Kearney High School yearbook, "The Log," and that collaboration continued at UNK where we worked together on the "Antelope," our college newspaper. I will always cherish our mini class reunion at my mother´s 90th birthday celebration in 2015 and spending time together in 2017 at our 45th class reunion where we reminisced about our high school days. Deb was always cheerful, thoughtful, and loving. She will be truly missed by those of us who knew and loved her. Our thoughts and prayers are with Deb´s family during this difficult time. . Rest In Peace, Dear Friend.
So sorry for your loss. Deb was a beautiful person. I worked with her at KPS and she was always there to help me whenever I needed it. I loved her bigger then life laugh. She will be missed. Prayers for the family!
Joleen "Jody" Suchan
Work
December 27, 2021
