So sorry to hear the sad news of Deb´s passing. She was a dear friend and member of `our gang´ in high school; we hung out together and shared a lot of adventures (I still remember piling in Deb´s van to go somewhere). I had the privilege of working with Deb on our Kearney High School yearbook, "The Log," and that collaboration continued at UNK where we worked together on the "Antelope," our college newspaper. I will always cherish our mini class reunion at my mother´s 90th birthday celebration in 2015 and spending time together in 2017 at our 45th class reunion where we reminisced about our high school days. Deb was always cheerful, thoughtful, and loving. She will be truly missed by those of us who knew and loved her. Our thoughts and prayers are with Deb´s family during this difficult time. . Rest In Peace, Dear Friend.

Randy D Enochs Friend December 28, 2021