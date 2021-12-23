KEARNEY - Debra A. Baumgartner, 67, of Kearney died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at First Lutheran Church in Kearney.
Visitation will be an hour prior to service time at the church.
Burial will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later. Visit hlmkfuneral.com
to leave condolences.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 23, 2021.