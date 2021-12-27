KEARNEY - Debra A. Baumgartner, 67, of Kearney died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at First Lutheran Church in Kearney with Revs. Drs. Rick and Michelle Carlson officiating. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting www.firstlutherankearney.org.
Visitation will be an hour prior to services at the church and burial will follow at Kearney Cemetery. All attendees are requested to wear a mask.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
--
Deb was born June 1, 1954, in Kearney to Albert and Pearl (Wollen) Baumgartner. She attended Kearney High School and graduated with the class of 1972. After high school she attended UNK, Kearney State College and graduated in 1976. Deb worked for Kearney Public Schools for 27 years as an office associate and was working there at the time of her death. She previously worked in Lexington at the Co-op and the Lexington Clipper-Herald. Deb was a member of First Lutheran Church in Kearney. She was also active for many years in Chi Omega sorority and a member of BPOE Does. She deeply loved her friends and family and will be fondly remembered for her kind and caring personality and also her B-Box sent to great-nephews every holiday.
Survivors include her sister, Susan Sutherland and her husband Terry of Green Valley, Ariz.; nephews, Michael and Susanne Sutherland, Adam and Daniel Sutherland, all of Tucson, Ariz., and Trent Sutherland of Lexington, N.C.
Deb was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Jim Baumgartner.
Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Area Animal Shelter.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 27, 2021.