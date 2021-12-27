Menu
Debra A. Baumgartner
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Debra A. Baumgartner, 67, of Kearney died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at First Lutheran Church in Kearney with Revs. Drs. Rick and Michelle Carlson officiating. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting www.firstlutherankearney.org.
Visitation will be an hour prior to services at the church and burial will follow at Kearney Cemetery. All attendees are requested to wear a mask.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
--
Deb was born June 1, 1954, in Kearney to Albert and Pearl (Wollen) Baumgartner. She attended Kearney High School and graduated with the class of 1972. After high school she attended UNK, Kearney State College and graduated in 1976. Deb worked for Kearney Public Schools for 27 years as an office associate and was working there at the time of her death. She previously worked in Lexington at the Co-op and the Lexington Clipper-Herald. Deb was a member of First Lutheran Church in Kearney. She was also active for many years in Chi Omega sorority and a member of BPOE Does. She deeply loved her friends and family and will be fondly remembered for her kind and caring personality and also her B-Box sent to great-nephews every holiday.
Survivors include her sister, Susan Sutherland and her husband Terry of Green Valley, Ariz.; nephews, Michael and Susanne Sutherland, Adam and Daniel Sutherland, all of Tucson, Ariz., and Trent Sutherland of Lexington, N.C.
Deb was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Jim Baumgartner.
Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Area Animal Shelter.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
First Lutheran Church
3315 Avenue G, Kearney, NE
Dec
28
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
First Lutheran Church
3315 Avenue G, Kearney, NE
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Randy D Enochs
Friend
December 28, 2021
Randy D Enochs
Friend
December 28, 2021
Randy D Enochs
Friend
December 28, 2021
Randy D Enochs
Friend
December 28, 2021
So sorry to hear the sad news of Deb´s passing. She was a dear friend and member of `our gang´ in high school; we hung out together and shared a lot of adventures (I still remember piling in Deb´s van to go somewhere). I had the privilege of working with Deb on our Kearney High School yearbook, "The Log," and that collaboration continued at UNK where we worked together on the "Antelope," our college newspaper. I will always cherish our mini class reunion at my mother´s 90th birthday celebration in 2015 and spending time together in 2017 at our 45th class reunion where we reminisced about our high school days. Deb was always cheerful, thoughtful, and loving. She will be truly missed by those of us who knew and loved her. Our thoughts and prayers are with Deb´s family during this difficult time. . Rest In Peace, Dear Friend.
Randy D Enochs
Friend
December 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Deb was a beautiful person. I worked with her at KPS and she was always there to help me whenever I needed it. I loved her bigger then life laugh. She will be missed. Prayers for the family!
Joleen "Jody" Suchan
Work
December 27, 2021
