KEARNEY - Debra "Deb" A. Petty, 63, of Kearney died Thursday, June 3, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Arrangements are pending with Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.
2 Entries
Our deepest sympathies and condolences. Deb was an amazing woman. She was the solid anchor in our lives when I was struggling to raise my oldest son's as a single mom. A godly influence when we needed it most. We will miss her but know that she is at peace and with Jesus now and will see her again.
Jordana Breckenridge
Friend
June 6, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss. We feel we too have lost one of our family members. Someone very special that we shared so many good times and now have so many wonderful memories. We grieve for her loss so early but know Jesus has a new angel in heaven. We will continue to hold her family in our prayers.