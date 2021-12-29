OMAHA - Debra L. (Wirthele) Todd, 63, of Omaha died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.

Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Thursday at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Masks are required at visitation and service.

Interment will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Survivors include her husband, Steven M. Todd; children: Laura (Denton) Cushing, Bryan Todd (Addi Schurrer) and Lisa (Raymond) Williams; grandchildren, Carter Cushing, Layla Cushing and Sophie Williams.

Debra was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Arnold Wirthele and Carole Ann (Yearsley) Wirthele.



Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 29, 2021.