Debra L. Todd
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
OMAHA - Debra L. (Wirthele) Todd, 63, of Omaha died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.
Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Thursday at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Masks are required at visitation and service.
Interment will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
--
Survivors include her husband, Steven M. Todd; children: Laura (Denton) Cushing, Bryan Todd (Addi Schurrer) and Lisa (Raymond) Williams; grandchildren, Carter Cushing, Layla Cushing and Sophie Williams.
Debra was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Arnold Wirthele and Carole Ann (Yearsley) Wirthele.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Dec
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Dec
30
Interment
Prospect Hill Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
