GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Dee Vohn Lee Peterson, 84, of Gainesville, Florida, formerly of Weissert, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Gainesville.

Graveside funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Weissert Lone Tree Cemetery with Dr. Charles Gregory officiating.

Visitation will be 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.

Dee Vohn was born Oct. 8, 1936, to Egdar and Bertha (Ottun) Lee of Round Valley, Nebraska.

She married Leo Peterson on Aug. 28, 1955, in Broken Bow. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her daughters, Peggy Carda of Weissert, Wanda Pace of Stapleton and Pam Klein of Reddick, Florida; son, Mike Peterson of Weissert; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 26, 2020.