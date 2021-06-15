Delores Wegner

Bancroft resident, 91

FREMONT - Delores Wegner, 91, formerly of Bancroft, died Sunday, June 12, 2021, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

Funeral services will be on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church in rural Bancroft.

Private family interment will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point.

--

Delores Leanna (Albus) Wegner was born Jan. 20, 1930, to Fred and Oda (Paulsen) Albus on the family farm rural Bancroft. Delores was baptized and confirmed at the Zion Lutheran Church, rural Bancroft. She attended Zion Lutheran Parochial School.

On March 2, 1952, she married Lauren L. Wegner at the Zion Lutheran Church, rural Bancroft,. The couple lived on the farm for 56 years of marriage. After Lauren passed away on Sept. 24, 2008, she moved to Northridge Independent Living in Kearney. In June of 2017, she became a resident at Edgewood Vista in Fremont. Delores was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, it's LWML, and taught Sunday School. She was a member of the Do As We Please Extension Club. Delores loved to sew and bake. Her grandchildren were especially fond of her carrot cake, cinnamon rolls and pies. Delores loved to attend her grandchildren's activities.

Survivors include, her daughter Sandra and Rick Brehmer of Kearney, and thier family, Kellee and Brent LaSure of Bennington and children, Abby and Emily Kim and Mike Richman of Lexington, and children, Dylan Richman of Lexington, Marissa and Isaiah Edson of Eagle, and daughter, Emma Kerri and Jori Pearson of Kearney, and daughter, Chloe Pearson of Kansas City, Missouri; Son, Stan and Patty Wegner of Elkhorn, and daughter, Andrea and Mike Nizzi of Gretna, and children, Nick, Max and Cash; brother, Lauren Albus of West Point; Sister, Norma Tietz of Wayne; brother-in-law, Les Wegner of Bancroft; along with several nieces and nephews.

Delores was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Oda Albus; husband, Lauren Wegner; brother, Vernon Albus; brother-in-law, Arlen Tietz; sisters-in-law, Edna Albus, Betty Petersen, and June Wegner; and a nephew, Doak Wegner.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be directed to Zion Lutheran Church or Mission Central.