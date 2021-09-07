LINCOLN - DeLoris M. Miller, 84, of Kearney died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Lincoln.
A funeral service will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the Adullam Lutheran Church in rural Bertrand with John M. Strackbein, PMA, officiating.
Interment will follow at the Adullam Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with the family greeting 6-7:30 p.m.
--
She was born May 21, 1937, in Phelps County to Oscar and Marie "Mary" (Schleeter) Mattson.
Being raised on a farm near Bertrand, she had the hardworking values instilled in her at an early age. This carried over to the many organizations in school and being active in Adullam Lutheran church youth groups. She graduated from Bertrand High School in 1955 and soon started classes at Nebraska State Teachers College at Kearney. She student-taught at A.O. Thomas on the campus, then with a two-year teaching degree, she started teaching first grade in Shickley for 2½ years. She then taught in Cozad for five years. She took college classes and night classes to continue her own education so she could keep up her degree. Newer teaching styles led her back to Kearney to teach a year at Emerson.
She had started dating Dean Miller while in Cozad, and after he proposed to her, she came back and taught another two years in Cozad. They were married at Immanuel Lutheran in Bertrand on Aug. 8, 1965, and lived in Cozad. As business owners in town for more than 45 years, they were generous and instrumental to the town's growth.
Dee was an active member of the American Lutheran Church in Cozad. She taught Sunday school, Bible School and was active in several church organizations and activities. Even with three children, she found time to help in the community. She was school classroom parent, leader of Girl Scout's Brownie group and many years leading the Cub Scout groups of the Boy Scouts. Later she was active in her PEO group, even serving delightfully as president while months in a halo brace after a car accident. She adored all the friends in her group.
She and Dean golfed together during the summer and enjoyed camping at the lake and going boating, also later with their children. She even went to Alaska to fish with Dean and their sons. They enjoyed traveling overseas and throughout the United States. They moved to Kearney in the last few years. She enjoyed going to the local concert series and basically being closer to family. They were married 51 year before Dean's passing.
Dee enjoyed decorating her home so it was inviting. She always made way more food than anyone could eat, but wanted to make sure everyone was fed. She gave thoughtful cards and thoughtful talks over the phone and in person. She loved teaching children and it carried over to her children and grandchildren. The grandkids always knew that Grandma brought a bag of games or toys with her, even to a restaurant for them to keep busy.
She devoted her enormous love to her family, whether that was taking care of a parent, her husband, her children or her grandchildren. She was soft spoken, strong and determined, yet full of grace. She was so thankful for family, and she said that often. To her family, we knew she was truly the blessing to us and a wonderful role model. She helped her family through hard times by being there and reminding us of her love and especially of God's love. Our hearts ache from the loss of her, but grateful for the time we had with her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Miller; and son-in-law, Dale Fahnholz.
Survivors include her three children, Amy Fahnholz; Nathan Miller and his wife, Tiffany; Shawn Miller and his wife, Angela; her five grandchildren, Bryan and Jack Fahnholz; Grace, Jaden and Sydney Miller; her two siblings, Roma Jean Garrison and her husband, Dwayne, and Darryl Mattson and his wife, Sherry.
Each family member knew her as a blessing and celebrate the love she brought to all of us.
Memorials are suggested to Adullam Lutheran Church.
Visit nelsonbauerfh.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 7, 2021.