HASTINGS - Delwyn C. "Del" Hemje, 68, of Hastings died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at First St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hastings with the Rev. Joel Remmers officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home's website. To view the service you will need to go to Del's obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page.
Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Wednesday with family present 5:30-7 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to service at the church.
Del was born Nov. 1, 1953, in Campbell to Lamoine and Eunice (Adam) Hemje. He was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church in Macon and confirmed at First St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hastings. Del graduated from Hastings Senior High School in 1972; he was a member of the team that qualified for the Boys State Basketball Tournament. He played baseball for the Chiefs and basketball at Central Community College.
Del married Nancy Utecht on July 27, 1974, and to this union, three children were born; they later separated.
He married Cathy (Gartner) Shueey on Jan. 1, 2006.
Del worked as a foreman at NC+ Hybrids and Centennial Plastics in Hastings; retiring in June 2018. He was a member of First St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hastings. Del was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed watching horse races. He loved spending his time watching his grandchildren's sports activities.
Survivors include his wife, Cathy Shueey of Hastings; children and their spouses, Tara and Brad Hemberger of Roseland; Ryan Hemje of Bailey, Colo.; stepsons and their spouses, Robert and Ginny Shueey of Hastings, and Ryan and Kathy Shueey of Hastings; grandchildren, Sam Hemberger, Claire Hemberger, Gus Hemberger, Cameron Shueey; mother, Eunice (Adam) Hemje Bienhoff of Hastings; siblings and their spouses, Dave and Pam Hemje of Juniata, Brenda Daigger of Hastings; nieces, nephews and their spouses, Mark and Kate Hemje of Hastings, Mackenzie and Jillian Hemje of Hastings, Mike and Carrie Heikkinen of Lawrence, Matt and Denise Heikkinen of Gibbon, Michelle Heikkinen of Hastings, Dane and Rachel Daigger of Kearney, Dillon Daigger of Hastings; along with numerous relatives and friends.
Del was preceded in death by his father, Lamoine Hemje; and daughter, Cassandra Hemje.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 28, 2021.