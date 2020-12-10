ATLANTA - Dennis Dwayne Fulk, 64, of Atlanta died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at his home in Atlanta, surrounded by his family.
Celebration of life graveside services and interment will be 2 p.m. Monday at the Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege with the Rev. Tom Thompson officiating. The family encourages everyone in attendance to keep health issues in mind, and bring your own chair to the graveside service. An additional time of sharing "Dennis stories" will be held when the pandemic subsides.
The services will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook page.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege. Face coverings are required.
Dennis was born June 19, 1956, at Holdrege, the third of four children to Dothan Dwayne "Bub" and Norma (Fandry) Fulk. Dennis received his primary education from Holdrege Public Schools and graduated from Holdrege High School in 1974.
On Dec. 5, 1988, he was united in marriage to Susan K. Myers at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. The couple made their home in Atlanta, and were blessed with two children: Cheyenne and Dakota. Dennis farmed for many years and also worked for the Phelps County Road Department.
All who knew Dennis, knew he beat to the rhythm of his own drum! He had a great love of farming, team roping, attending rodeos, his Diet Coke, fresh popcorn and DQ ice cream, and new potatoes with a rare steak. He had a love for animals - especially his cattle, horses and many dogs. Dennis rarely missed a horse show or rodeo with Cheyenne or a sporting event of Dakota's. He loved "baby-sitting" his Ludeke nieces and nephews, and hardly missed a Thorell niece or nephew's basketball game. Dennis was a member of the Atlanta Roping Club and will be remembered for his sense of humor and Hawaiian shirts.
Survivors include his wife, Susan Fulk of Atlanta; his children, Cheyenne Fulk and her fiancé Dillon Breinig of Atlanta; and his son, Dakota Fulk of Omaha; his two sisters: Janice Ludeke and her husband Roger of Atlanta, and Kristi Thorell and her husband Mike of Loomis; three nieces, Stacey Howsden and her husband Jerry of Huntley, Shelly Lennemann and her husband Brian of Franklin, and Lexie Bown and her husband Kyle of Lincoln; four nephews, Jeff Ludeke and his wife Cegie of Atlanta, Ryan Ludeke and his wife Valerie of Atlanta, Luke Thorell and his wife Ashton of Loomis, and Lance Thorell and his wife Samantha of Atlanta; three brothers-in-law, Gary Myers and his wife Sharon of Shelton, Richard Myers and his wife Donna of Central City and Randy Myers and his wife Kerri of Bertrand; two sisters-in-law, Virgene Johnson and her husband Jerry of Horseshoe Bay, Texas, and Janet Myers of Clarks; one aunt, Gayle Fandry of Hastings; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law and father-in-law; his sister, Sherry Larson; and brother-in-law, Steve Myers.
A memorial has been established in Dennis' honor and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 10, 2020.