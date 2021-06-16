Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dennis Ray "DJ" Jauken
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wenburg Funeral Home - Arapahoe
652 Main St.
Arapahoe, NE
HOLDREGE - Dennis Ray "DJ" Jauken, 71, of Holdrege, died Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Christian Homes in Holdrege with family by his side.
Dennis' wishes were to be cremated.
There will be no visitation.
Inurnment will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the Oxford Cemetery in Oxford with the Rev. DeWane Dow officiating.
Wenburg Funeral Home in Arapahoe is in charge of arrangements.
He was born on July 11, 1949, at Holdrege to Bill and Orpha (Cress) Jauken.
Survivors include his son Tim Jauken of Wilsonville; daughter Amanda Franssen of Arapahoe; sister Loretta Lueking of Oxford; brother Wilber Jauken of Lincoln; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Inurnment
11:00a.m.
Oxford Cemetery
Oxford, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Wenburg Funeral Home - Arapahoe
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wenburg Funeral Home - Arapahoe.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lyle Stabenow
Work
June 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results