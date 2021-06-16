HOLDREGE - Dennis Ray "DJ" Jauken, 71, of Holdrege, died Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Christian Homes in Holdrege with family by his side.

Dennis' wishes were to be cremated.

There will be no visitation.

Inurnment will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the Oxford Cemetery in Oxford with the Rev. DeWane Dow officiating.

Wenburg Funeral Home in Arapahoe is in charge of arrangements.

He was born on July 11, 1949, at Holdrege to Bill and Orpha (Cress) Jauken.

Survivors include his son Tim Jauken of Wilsonville; daughter Amanda Franssen of Arapahoe; sister Loretta Lueking of Oxford; brother Wilber Jauken of Lincoln; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 16, 2021.