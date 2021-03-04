LOUP CITY - Dennis Maciejewski, 91, of Loup City, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.

A private family Mass of Christian burial will be Monday at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church in Loup City. The Rev. Richard Piontkowski will celebrate the Mass.

Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City with military honors by Loup City American Legion Post 48.

Public visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the church with a Knights of Columbus rosary at 4 p.m. at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required for the visitation, rosary and Mass. The rosary and Mass will be livestreamed on the Higgins Funeral Home Facebook page.

Memorials are suggested to St. Josaphat's Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus or the donor's choice.

Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements.



Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 4, 2021.