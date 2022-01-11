COZAD - Dennis "Mac" Wilson, 74, of Cozad died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Cozad Community Hospital. Cremation was chosen. A memorial service will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Berryman Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Susan Sukraw officiating. Inurnment will be at Cozad Cemetery. Memorial book signing with family present will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Berryman Funeral Home.
Sue, Chuck, Andrew, Justin and Kristina, I am so sorry for your loss. Lori Clymer
Lori Clymer
Friend
January 14, 2022
So sad at the passing of Den. He was a good friend of Pam and I for many many yrs. We'll never forget the camping and fishing and just hanging around. Love you Den, you will be missed.
Scott & Pam Diehl
Friend
January 14, 2022
So sorry to hear of Dennis Passing..My condolences to Sue and Family during this difficult time .. my memories of Dennis are all positive..He was a Great guy and we had many battles in softball as both a teamate and adversary while at Monroe. He was always a class act and a Good guy....I know that he will be missed by friends and family.
Paul Shipman
January 13, 2022
Paul Shipman
Friend
January 13, 2022
We are so sorry for Sue and all the family’s loss, words can not express our heartfelt sympathy.
John and Trish Dorsey
Friend
January 13, 2022
Suzanne and family, sorry for your loss. Love Brian and Sandy Polhemus
Sandra Polhemus
Family
January 12, 2022
Our condolences to you and the Wilson Family. Dennis will be missed by everyone that knew him. Our thoughts and prayers to you and the Wilson Family.
Kory & Kellie Cetak
Friend
January 12, 2022
Sue and Family, We are so sad to read that Dennis has passed away. We have fond memories of being friends with you all in the days we lived in Cozad and had connections in many different ways.. Our prayers are that our God will comfort you all in the ways that only he can, and that you truly will feel the peace that he can bring.
Janean, Ted and Lynell Decker
Friend
January 11, 2022
Joe and I were so sorry to hear of the loss of your Dear Husband, Dennis! We will keep you and your family close to our hearts as you travel this difficult road.
JANET DUFFY
Acquaintance
January 11, 2022
To Sue and family, sending our deepest condolences, we will keep you in our thoughts and prayers.
Larry and Ramona Gronewold
Friend
January 10, 2022
Sending our sincerest condolences. May you have strength and comfort durning this time .
Jeff and Shawnta Beasley
Jeff and Shawnta Beasley
Friend
January 10, 2022
To Sue and Family, We are so sorry to read that Dennis has a passed away. Having known Dennis for many years when we also lived in Cozad will be counted a blessing. Our prayer is that the Lord will enfold you with his loving arms bringing peace to you as you go through this time of sorrow.
Janean, Ted, &Lynell Decker
Friend
January 10, 2022
Uncle Dennis...I will always remember your childlike smile, your kind heart & your ornery personality. The last time I saw you was at the family reunion & the many compliments you gave me about how much I looked & acted like my mom. It was truly heartfelt & I am honored to have those traits. Thank you so much for all your thoughtfulness & love. You will be missed but live on in my heart ❤
Stephanie Patsios
Family
January 10, 2022
So sorry Susan to hear about Dennis going home to the Lord. May God comfort you and your family at this sad time. To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. Now Dennis is fishing in Heaven.