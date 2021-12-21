BROKEN BOW - Dennis M. Worth, 77, of Merna died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Jennie Melham Hospital in Broken Bow.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with the Rev. Kathy Salts PMA officiating.
Burial will be at Merna Cemetery with military honors.
Dennis was born April 27, 1944, in Broken Bow to Claude P. and Margaret (Simonson) Worth.
Survivors include his son, Michael Worth of Broken Bow; daughter, Kristina Lech of Elyria; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
