I worked at the Trotters Whoa & Go during my high school years. Always loved seeing Dennis come in. He’s flip my some trouble and asked if I wanted to buy one of the 5,000 chainsaws he had. I moved to Omaha shortly after high school and always made it a point to be at the gas station when I knew Dennis would be there just to visit with him and tell him all about Omaha. Loved chatting with him, and will greatly cherish the time I got to know and spend with him.

Tyler McCarty Friend December 21, 2021