Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dennis M. Worth
FUNERAL HOME
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE
BROKEN BOW - Dennis M. Worth, 77, of Merna died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Jennie Melham Hospital in Broken Bow.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with the Rev. Kathy Salts PMA officiating.
Burial will be at Merna Cemetery with military honors.
Dennis was born April 27, 1944, in Broken Bow to Claude P. and Margaret (Simonson) Worth.
Survivors include his son, Michael Worth of Broken Bow; daughter, Kristina Lech of Elyria; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave., Broken Bow, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH Arnold Funeral Home and Mullen Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Dennis was a couple years ahead of me in high so we were friends for many years. I always enjoyed visiting with him - joking, teasing and all! He was a good man & will be missed.
Margene Smith
Friend
December 23, 2021
My condolences to the Worth family. Dennis was a classmate of mine and was always friendly to me and we had many good conversations. May he Rest In Peace.
Paul Schmitz
Friend
December 22, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Karen Fenton
Acquaintance
December 21, 2021
I worked at the Trotters Whoa & Go during my high school years. Always loved seeing Dennis come in. He’s flip my some trouble and asked if I wanted to buy one of the 5,000 chainsaws he had. I moved to Omaha shortly after high school and always made it a point to be at the gas station when I knew Dennis would be there just to visit with him and tell him all about Omaha. Loved chatting with him, and will greatly cherish the time I got to know and spend with him.
Tyler McCarty
Friend
December 21, 2021
So sorry for your loss
Marcy and Bernie Sorito
Friend
December 20, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Paul Hempstead
December 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results