Devin Charles Link
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Devin Charles Link, 31, of Kearney died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Kearney.
Memorial services and celebration of his life will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Kearney eFree Church with the Rev. Adrian Boykin officiating.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
--
Devin was born Aug. 3, 1990, in Kearney to Craig and Linda (Pohlmeier) Link. He graduated from Kearney High School in 2009 and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He worked in management at restaurants in the Lincoln/Omaha area several years before moving back to Kearney where he found the job he had always dreamed of, the love of his life and was reunited with family. Devin felt so fortunate working for the owners of Cunningham's On The Lake. They were so kind and generous to him, even through his battle with cancer.
Devin touched so many lives with his sincere friendship, genuine love and caring of others. He loved everyone and always looked for a way to lift people up - continually showing concern for others before himself. He loved managing restaurants and providing outstanding service to his customers as well as the staff that worked with him. He loved his pets, sports and video games, but more than anything family life meant everything to Devin.
Survivors include his parents, Craig and Linda Link of Kearney; brother, Benjamin Link of Pueblo, Colorado; sister, Rachael Link of Arvada, Colorado; sister, Kara (Jarzynka) Johnson and her husband Dane of Elm Creek; the love of his life, Belen Ledesma and her two children, Haziel and Genesis, who called Devin "dad"; grandmother Lola Yetman of Hastings; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and nephews.
Devin was preceded in death by his grandparents, Raymond and Edith Link of Broken Bow and Vincent Pohlmeier of Hastings.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Kearney E-Free Church
4010 7th Ave, Kearney, NE
Funeral services provided by:
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Craig and Linda I am so sorry to hear about your son´s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Connie Wittman
Other
January 7, 2022
Knew Devin as a child. He was a wonderful kid. Well behaved, kind and such a sweetheart. His parents are wonderful and my heart goes out to them. I was his daycare provider and my son, Pete enjoyed playing with him. So sorry for your loss. Praying for you.
Lori Misener & Family
Friend
January 7, 2022
