KEARNEY - Devona L. Sever, 61, of Kearney died Monday, March 15, 2021, at her home.
A celebration of life service will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Eustis Fair Building in Eustis with Chaplain Lonna Grabenstein officiating.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Devona Lane (Richardson) Sever was born Oct. 3, 1959, to Melvin and Betty (Fields) Richardson. Devona was raised in Dupree, South Dakota, and graduated from Dupree High School in May 1977.
Devona married Lamont "Monty" Sever on May 30, 1980. They resided on the Sever Ranch south of Dupree raising registered Charolais cattle. The family moved to Eustis in May 1993. While living in Eustis, Devona worked at Nebraska State Bank in Cozad and then as the business manager at Eustis-Farnam Public Schools. In 2005, Devona and Monty moved to Kearney where Devona worked at Platte Valley State Bank and Bruning Bank. Devona took great pride in her career and was noted as an exceptional team player by her colleagues.
Devona was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her children and her "little angels," as she called her grandchildren, made her very proud in all their accomplishments. Devona's notoriously tidy and welcoming home was full of cherished treasures made especially for her by her loved ones. In her free time, she delighted in hearing and telling jokes, playing cards and Words With Friends, reading, crocheting and spending time with family and friends. She was selfless, loving, strong and kind. When it came to her family, she gave it all. Devona was beautiful inside and out. She poured out love, demonstrated incredible strength and was an inspiration to all.
In November 2019, Devona was diagnosed with ALS and braved the progression of this disease with grace and dignity until she passed away on March 15, 2021.
Survivors include her husband, Monty Sever; children, Barry and wife Somer Mraz of Cozad, Ryan and wife Jacqueline Mraz of Sutherland, Tanya and husband Kip Holbrook of Livingston, Montana, Megan and husband Jerad Hutchens of Platte, South Dakota, and Tell and wife Ryan Sever of Eustis; her grandchildren, Morgan and Cody Mraz, Rylee and Jeremiah Mraz, Dallas, Aubrey and Sam Weitzel, Ava Naylor, Erik, Ariel and Elvee Hutchens, and Paisley Sever; her sisters, Dondra (Bob) Menzel of Dupree, South Dakota, and Debbie (Mike) Burgee of Black Hawk, South Dakota; her brother, Larry (Pam) Richardson of Fayetteville, Arkansas; her stepmother, Pam Richardson, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; mother-in-law, Connie Sever of Dupree, South Dakota; aunt, Verla (Hollis) Barker of Lincoln, Arkansas; uncle, Ron (Eva) Fields, of Washington, Arkansas; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Devona was joyfully met inside heaven's gates by her parents, Melvin and Betty Richardson; her father-in-law, Dallas Sever; her grandparents; and many dear aunts and uncles, family members and friends.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
