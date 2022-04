KEARNEY - Devona L. Sever, 61, of Kearney died Monday, March 15, 2021, at her home.A celebration of life service will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Eustis Fair Building with the Rev. Lonna Grabenstein officiating.Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.