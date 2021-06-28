Dia Fischer

Orleans resident, 54

ORLEANS - Dia Denise Fischer, 54, of Orleans, died on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at her home in Orleans.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

There will be no memorial book signing or visitation; the family is honoring her wish for cremation.

The Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma is in charge of the arrangements.

Dia was born in Lincoln on March 6, 1967, to Gary Dean and Karen Kay (VanHoutan) Hanshaw. She received her primary education from Waverly Public Schools in Waverly. In 1981, her family moved to Republican City, where she attended Republican City Public Schools for three years. The family then moved to Brainard and Dia attended and graduated from Brainard High School with the class of 1985.

Following her education, Dia worked many jobs and lived in several different communities. Dia followed her heart to where she wanted to be.

On June 21, 2011, Dia married Doug Fischer at the Peace Lutheran Church in Alma. Doug accepted Dia's son Colten Dean as his own. The family made their home in Orleans. Together they enjoyed camping, boating, and fishing on Harlan County Lake.

Dia enjoyed horseback riding, betting at the horseraces, and Jeeping. She really enjoyed traveling, making multiple trips to the beaches in Mexico. Most of all, she loved being with her family, especially her two granddaughters, Henley and Hadley.

Survivors include her husband, Doug Fischer of Orleans; her parents, Gary Hanshaw of Elmwood, and Karen Grant and her husband, Roger of Lincoln; one son, Colten Hanshaw of Orleans; two grandchildren, Henley and Hadley Lukes-Hanshaw; four siblings, Tracy, Troy, Travis, and Tonya; along with a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.

Dia was preceded in death by her grandparents.

A memorial has been established in Dia's honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

Visit nelsonbauerfh.com to leave condolences.