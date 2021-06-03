KEARNEY - Diane E. Budler, 67, of Kearney died Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at the New Life Church with the Rev. Roger Wendt officiating.
Visitation with the family present will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later. Visit hlmkfuneral.com
to leave condolences.
Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 3, 2021.