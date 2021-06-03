Menu
Diane E. Budler
KEARNEY - Diane E. Budler, 67, of Kearney died Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at the New Life Church with the Rev. Roger Wendt officiating.

Visitation with the family present will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later. Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.

Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 3, 2021.
Sponsored by Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.
So sorry to hear this. I've known Diane and Pat for several years. Thoughts and prayers are with the family!!!
Ike Bartels
Friend
June 10, 2021
Prayers Pat!
Chris Quimby
Work
June 9, 2021
You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Shelby Davis Hardesty
June 5, 2021
My heart and prayers go out to your family in the loss of your wife; mother.
Sarah (Walker) Armbruster
June 4, 2021
Sorry for you loss, prayers for the family.
Russ & Kirkland
Friend
June 4, 2021
So sorry to hear about Diane. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all!
Wayne and betty ANdersen
Friend
June 3, 2021
So sorry to hear about Diane. We sure enjoyed all the friday night bowling at the Big Apple in Kearney years ago. Rest in Peace Diane.You will be missed.
David and Beverly Rosenthal
June 3, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear this. Prayers for the entire family!
Isaac Lind
June 3, 2021
My deepest condolences for the family. You can´t say enough good things about Diane. You will live on in your children and will surely be missed. Fly high Diane!
Keith Kirk
June 3, 2021
I am very sorry for you loss. My prayers are with you and your family. She was a wonderful person
Penny Davis
June 2, 2021
