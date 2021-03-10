GRAND ISLAND - Richard S. "Dick" Bruner, 87, of Shelton died Feb. 25, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis Hospital with his wife, son and daughter by his side.
A celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Shelton United Methodist Church with the Rev. Carla Gunn officiating. For the health and safety of others, social distancing and face masks are required for those attending the service.
A private family burial will take place at a later time.
Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island is in charge of arrangements.
Dick was born Nov. 25, 1933, in Shelton to George W. "Chuck" and Fern (Miller) Bruner. He graduated from Shelton High School in 1951. Following graduation, he went to work for his father and uncle at Bruner Brothers Sand & Gravel.
On Oct. 15, 1954, he married Veda L. Wheeler in Cairo. The couple lived in Shelton.
Dick entered the United States Navy in December 1955, and served until September 1957. He served aboard the USS Essex as a teletypist and later moved to Guam prior to his discharge. Upon his return he continued to work with his father eventually taking over the business with his cousin Bill Bruner in 1970. They renamed the business Bruners' Sand and Gravel and continued until ill health forced Bill to retire in April 1996. Then son Jim joined Dick and continued side by side until Dick retired in 2007.
Dick was a member of the Shelton United Methodist Church where he served as an usher for many years and on various other committees, former member of the Shelton Volunteer Fire Department, Shelton Village Board, serving as mayor for several years, Kearney Elks Lodge, and a longtime member of a Thursday night pitch playing foursome.
He enjoyed gardening, fishing, watching his grandchildren grow and playing cards with George, Vaughn, Bob and numerous others during the years and sitting in his chair with his puppy Ellie.
Survivors include his wife of 66-plus years, Veda; son, Jim (Gayle Knoll) of Shelton; daughter, Connie Rocker (Dave) of Franklin; grandchildren, Derrick Rocker of Omaha, Kelsey Rocker of Lincoln, Tess Bruner of Shelton, and Dr. Noel Bruner of Omaha; along with his loving puppy Ellie.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials are suggested to the Shelton United Methodist Church or Shelton Volunteer Fire Department.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 10, 2021.