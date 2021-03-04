Menu
Dick Bruner
FUNERAL HOME
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street
Grand Island, NE
GRAND ISLAND - Richard S. "Dick" Bruner of Shelton died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
A celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. March 13 at Shelton United Methodist Church with the Rev. Carla Gunn officiating. For the health and safety of others, social distancing and face masks are required for those attending the service.
A private family burial will take place at a later time.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Shelton United Methodist Church
NE
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
My condolences of a fellow Bruner that imigreating to this great country.
robert carlson
March 5, 2021
