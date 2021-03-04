GRAND ISLAND - Richard S. "Dick" Bruner of Shelton died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
A celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. March 13 at Shelton United Methodist Church with the Rev. Carla Gunn officiating. For the health and safety of others, social distancing and face masks are required for those attending the service.
A private family burial will take place at a later time.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 4, 2021.