DJ Jauken

Holdrege resident, 71

HOLDREGE - Dennis Ray "DJ" Jauken, 71, of Holdrege, died on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Christian Homes in Holdrege with family by his side.

Dennis's wishes were to be cremated.

There will be no visitation.

Inurnment will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Oxford Cemetery in Oxford with the Rev. Dewane Dow, officiating.

Wenburg Funeral Home in Arapahoe is in charge of arragements.

He was born on July 11, 1949, at Holdrege to Bill and Orpha (Cress) Jauken.

Survivors include his son Tim Jauken of Wilsonville; daughter, Amanda Franssen of Arapahoe; sister, Loretta Lueking of Oxford; brother, Wilber Jauken of Lincoln; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.