BROKEN BOW - Donald Ray Gunther, 87, of Broken Bow died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at the Jennie Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow.
Graveside services with military honors will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Broken Bow Cemetery with the Rev. Matt Fowler officiating.
A visitation will be until 7 p.m. today at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. The services will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com
Donald Ray Gunther was born May 26, 1933, at Sargent to Cyrus and Eunice (Sevier) Gunther.
Survivors include his brother, Dwain Gunther of Broken Bow.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 7, 2020.