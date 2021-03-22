KEARNEY - Delbert Don Lear, 75, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at his home in Kearney.
A private family memorial service was held Saturday at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Bassett with Father Mike Wetovick as celebrant. Music was provided by Trudy Nolles with the congregation singing, "On Eagle's Wings," "Amazing Grace" and "Be Not Afraid."
Inurnment followed at the Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.
Hoch Funeral Home of Bassett was in charge of arrangements.
--
Don was born July 12, 1945, in Ainsworth, the son of Quentin K. and Ruth M. (Randall) Lear. He graduated from Keya Paha County High School, class of 1963. Following graduation, he attended Iowa State University and Chadron State College.
Don and Janet L. Buell of Rose were married Aug. 28, 1965, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Long Pine. Don and Jan attended Chadron State College together before moving to Rose to begin working at the Shovel Dot Ranch. Don and Jan owned and operated their own ranch until moving to Kearney in December 1995 to attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Don received his master's degree in community counseling in 2001 and worked as a mental health therapist until retiring in 2008. Jan and Don celebrated 55 years of marriage on Aug. 28, 2020.
Survivors include his wife, Jan; and his three children, Bruce (Menda) Lear of Kearney, Rick (Jennifer) Lear of Madison, Alabama, and Lori Lear (Nathan Castaldi) of Brookhaven, Georgia; his grandchildren, Megan and M'Lynn Lear, Josh, Aidan and Asher Lear; and stepgranddaughter, Seraphina Castaldi; his sister, Bonnie (Pat) Murphy of Nathrop, Colorado; his brothers-in-law, Homer (Darla) Buell of Rose and Larry (Nick) Buell of Bassett; sister-in-law, Sue Hutchinson of Rose; along with numerous nieces and nephews and their families.
Those friends who wish to remember Don may donate to Valley Hope of O'Neill, Nebraska, or Valley Hope of Norton, Kansas, or memorials also may be sent to the family for future designation in Don's name.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 22, 2021.