ALMA - Donald Dean Noren, 82, of Alma died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at his home in Alma.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Friday at Peace Lutheran Church in Alma with the Rev. Jason Bonnicksen officiating.

Interment will follow at Alma Cemetery. Per family request, face coverings will be required.

The service will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home's Facebook page.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Peace Lutheran Church in Alma with the family present. Bauer-Torey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma is in charge of arrangements.

Don was born Jan. 23, 1939, at Oxford hospital to Carl E. and Mildred M. (LeGrande) Noren.

On April 17, 1960, Don married Ronda Jane Johnson.

Survivors include his wife of Alma; two daughters, Kim Wieseler of North Platte and Pam Sell of Lincoln; brother, Norman Noren of Alma; sister, Barbara Tegtman of Utah; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, plus one on the way.



Published by Kearney Hub on Feb. 24, 2021.