Don Noren
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home - Alma
404 N John Street
Alma, NE
ALMA - Donald Dean Noren, 82, of Alma died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at his home in Alma.
The funeral is 10 a.m. Friday at Peace Lutheran Church in Alma with the Rev. Jason Bonnicksen officiating.
Interment will follow at Alma Cemetery. Per family request, face coverings will be required.
The service will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Peace Lutheran Church in Alma with the family present. Bauer-Torey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma is in charge of arrangements.
Don was born Jan. 23, 1939, at Oxford hospital to Carl E. and Mildred M. (LeGrande) Noren.
On April 17, 1960, Don married Ronda Jane Johnson.
Survivors include his wife of Alma; two daughters, Kim Wieseler of North Platte and Pam Sell of Lincoln; brother, Norman Noren of Alma; sister, Barbara Tegtman of Utah; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, plus one on the way.
Published by Kearney Hub on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
25
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Peace Lutheran Church
Alma, NE
Feb
26
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Peace Lutheran Church
Alma, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home - Alma
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ronda we were so very sad to hear about Don´s passing. It just doesn´t seem right here at VDO without the two of you down the street. Hugs from your Nebraska friends
Gary and Deb Granger
March 1, 2021
