Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Don Paulson
1957 - 2020
BORN
1957
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Mitchell-Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Oxford
201 East Cornwall
Oxford, NE
OMAHA - Donald Kenneth "Don" Paulson, 63, of Oxford died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at the CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center – Bergan Mercy in Omaha.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Craig Cemetery at Craig with the Rev. Wes Hafner officiating.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services and gatherings will be followed.
The family is honoring Don's wish for cremation, there will be no visitation or memorial book signing.
Mitchell-Nelson Bauer Funeral Home in Oxford is in charge of arrangements.
Donald was born Dec. 15, 1957, in Roseburg, Oregon, to Darrel Sr. and Cleo (Nielsen) Paulson.
On July 8, 1978, Don married Janice K. Anderson at Horseshoe Lake, Arkansas. She preceded him in death.
Survivors include his son, Quenton Paulson of Oxford; and siblings, Darrel Paulson Jr. of Edison, Marjorie Wicks of Gillette, Wyoming, John Paulson of Jasper, Minnesota, and Jeanne Paulson of Watertown, South Dakota.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 21, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Craig Cemetery
Craig, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Mitchell-Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Oxford
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mitchell-Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Oxford.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.