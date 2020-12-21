OMAHA - Donald Kenneth "Don" Paulson, 63, of Oxford died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at the CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center – Bergan Mercy in Omaha.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Craig Cemetery at Craig with the Rev. Wes Hafner officiating.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services and gatherings will be followed.

The family is honoring Don's wish for cremation, there will be no visitation or memorial book signing.

Mitchell-Nelson Bauer Funeral Home in Oxford is in charge of arrangements.

Donald was born Dec. 15, 1957, in Roseburg, Oregon, to Darrel Sr. and Cleo (Nielsen) Paulson.

On July 8, 1978, Don married Janice K. Anderson at Horseshoe Lake, Arkansas. She preceded him in death.

Survivors include his son, Quenton Paulson of Oxford; and siblings, Darrel Paulson Jr. of Edison, Marjorie Wicks of Gillette, Wyoming, John Paulson of Jasper, Minnesota, and Jeanne Paulson of Watertown, South Dakota.

