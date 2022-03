KEARNEY - Donald S. Dingman Jr., 69 of Kearney died Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at his home.

A celebration of life will be 11 a.m.-noon Monday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Donald S. Dingman Jr. was born Nov. 3, 1952, in Marysville, Kan., to Donald and Norma Jean (Stoehr) Dingman.

Survivors include his wife, Teresa "Terie" Dingman of Kearney; parents, Paul and Norma Jean Cottrell of Minden; and sister, Linda Holmes of Pennsylvania.



Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 19, 2022.