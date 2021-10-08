I worked on the audit of T&E Cattle when Don was the accountant. He was a pleasure to work with on the audit. He was a genuine, honest, smart, hard working and pleasant individual. I lost touch with Don over the years and only now realize how much I miss individuals like Don. There are not too many out there like Don. My sincere thoughts and prayers are with Don´s family and I know that he will be sorely missed. I am glad to have known Don and will also miss him.

Terry Meier October 11, 2021