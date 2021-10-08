ALDA - Donald A. Duncan, 73, of Alda died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Interment will follow at Prairie Center Haven's Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
--
Donald A. Duncan was born Jan. 29, 1948, in Kearney to William and Viola ( Godown) Duncan. Don was raised in Kearney and received his education from Kearney High School, graduating with the class of 1966. Don attended Kearney State College where he earned his bachelor's degree in business in 1971.
On Jan. 29, 1971, Don married Sandra Stull at Faith United Methodist Church in Kearney. To this union two children were blessed.
Don worked as an accountant at Monarch Industries and at T&E Cattle for many years. He later worked at U-Save Foods and Cabela's, retiring in 2010. Don was involved in numerous activities, including 4-H and FFA. He was an avid sports fan always cheering on the Huskers and St. Louis Cardinals. Don enjoyed rodeos and attending many of his grandchildren's sporting events. Most of all, Don loved time spent with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Sandy Duncan of Alda; sons, Rob Duncan of Fremont and Chris Duncan of Lincoln; grandchildren, Riley, Carter and Ian Duncan; brother, Ron Duncan of Cairo; sister, Jolene Schroer and husband, Rod of Kearney; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Terry Duncan.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Visit osrfh.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Oct. 8, 2021.