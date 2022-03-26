KEARNEY - Donald Edward Fritz, 74, of Franklin died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma with Romey Waldrop officiating.

Interment will be at Rosewood Cemetery in Malden, Mo., with military honors.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday with family greeting friends 6-7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Donald was born on Feb. 2, 1948, in Maplewood, Mo., to Jess and Opal (Napper) Fritz.

On May 13, 1972, Donald married Mary Perdue. She preceded him in death.

Survivors include his two children, Gloria R. Fritz of Perryville, Mo., and Mark E. Fritz of Franklin; one brother: Royce Fritz of Potosi, Mo.; two sisters, Dorothy Imakuss of Houston and Sharon Volner of Steelville, Mo.; four grandchildren; one great-grandson.



Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 26, 2022.