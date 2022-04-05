KEARNEY - Donald Dean Karash, 89, formerly of Arapahoe, died Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Brookstone Gardens Nursing Home in Kearney.
There will be no visitation.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Arapahoe Cemetery with Rev. James Moshier officiating.
Wenburg Funeral Home of Arapahoe is in charge of arrangements.
Don "Sonny" was born on Nov. 25, 1932, to Ted and Virgie (Brooks) Karash near Arapahoe. Don grew up in the Arapahoe area and graduated from Arapahoe High School in 1950. He joined the Army in 1953 and served until 1955, then entering the Army Reserves from 1955 to 1961. He was employed by the Bureau of Proclamation from 1956 to 1961, then he went into farming until his retirement in 2003.
Don married Dolores Stagemeyer on March 31, 1955. They had three daughters, Janet, Julie and Joann. They made their home on the farm south of Arapahoe. Don loved the farm life, he was proud of the Hereford and Angus cattle that he raised and grew wheat, milo and corn on the family farm. There were always many dogs and horses on the farm. After his retirement he was always yearning to return to the ritual of the spring planting and calving season. He missed the farm life.
Survivors include his daughter, Joann (Randy) Humston of Kearney; grandsons, Jamie (Jessica) Harrold of Wilcox and Garrett Humston of Lincoln; great-grandchildren, Jadon, Reese, Jax, and Jett Harrold; brother, Ron (Mary) Karash of Grant; son-in-law, Tom Harrold of Holdrege; nephews, Tim (Beatrice) Wright of Erie, Colo., Sam (Sujinan) Karash of St. Cloud, Fla.; niece, Jessica (Mason) Leonard of Lakeside, and many great nieces and nephews and numerous family and friends.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dolores; daughters, Janet Harrold and Julie Burge; sister, Jean Wright; and brother-in-law, Darrol Wright.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 5, 2022.