Donald R. "Don" Sorensen
KEARNEY - Donald "Don" R. Sorensen, 93, of Loup City died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
To honor Don's wishes, there will be no service or visitation. His body has been donated to the Nebraska Anatomical Board.
Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements.
Donald Ray Sorensen was born Nov. 24, 1927, in Litchfield to Lauritz "LB" and Effie Mae (Brower) Sorensen.
He married Ramona Louise Rabel in 1950. Ramona passed away in 1979. Don married Margaret (Rademacher) Johnson in 1982.
Don is survived by his wife, Margaret of Loup City; son, Fred Sorensen of Las Cruces, New Mexico; daughter, Anette Kahn of Midlothian, Virginia; and stepson, Patrick Johnson of Loup City.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Higgins Funeral Home
