Doni Romjue
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Donis ""Doni"" Romjue, 87, of Kearney died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Due to covid concerns, the family will hold private family services.
Interment will take place at Kearney Cemetery.
The public is invited to attend a visitation from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Donis Coleen (Jepson) Romjue was born Jan. 16, 1934, in Lovewell, Kansas to Perce and Violet (VanMeter) Jepson. She was raised in Narka, Kansas, graduating as valedictorian of the class of 1952. Growing up, Doni worked with her family to run several restaurants in and near Narka.
On Nov. 2, 1952, she married Delmar Romjue in Phillipsburg, Kansas. Doni worked as an administrative assistant for Senator Coffey of Alma for six years. She later worked as a bookkeeper with her husband at their real estate business.
In her younger years, Doni enjoyed playing tennis and bowling. She was very active as a leader in Girl Scouts for many years. Doni loved playing bridge with her friends and family.
Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Delmar Romjue of Kearney; daughter, Kathy (Jesse) Antillon of Kearney; grandchildren, Trevor Antillon, Josh (Jennifer) Thompson, Derek (Megan) Corral, and Sam (Tammy) Corral; seven great-grandchildren; as well as many extended family members and friends.
Doni was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Jamie Alcorn.
Memorials are suggested to Kearney Area Animal Shelter.
Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N P.O. Box 2344, Kearney, NE
Funeral services provided by:
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
So sorry to hear of Aunt Doni´s passing. Prayers for all the family
Marla Persinger
March 22, 2021
I was so sorry to learn of Doni´s death! I played bridge with her for many years. She was special and will be missed by all who knew her. I send love and prayers to Del and her family.
Sally Lundell
March 20, 2021
We were so sorry to hear of Doni's passing. Thinking of you and your family
Jeff and Linda Jacobsen
March 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results