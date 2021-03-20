KEARNEY - Donis ""Doni"" Romjue, 87, of Kearney died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Due to covid concerns, the family will hold private family services.
Interment will take place at Kearney Cemetery.
The public is invited to attend a visitation from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Donis Coleen (Jepson) Romjue was born Jan. 16, 1934, in Lovewell, Kansas to Perce and Violet (VanMeter) Jepson. She was raised in Narka, Kansas, graduating as valedictorian of the class of 1952. Growing up, Doni worked with her family to run several restaurants in and near Narka.
On Nov. 2, 1952, she married Delmar Romjue in Phillipsburg, Kansas. Doni worked as an administrative assistant for Senator Coffey of Alma for six years. She later worked as a bookkeeper with her husband at their real estate business.
In her younger years, Doni enjoyed playing tennis and bowling. She was very active as a leader in Girl Scouts for many years. Doni loved playing bridge with her friends and family.
Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Delmar Romjue of Kearney; daughter, Kathy (Jesse) Antillon of Kearney; grandchildren, Trevor Antillon, Josh (Jennifer) Thompson, Derek (Megan) Corral, and Sam (Tammy) Corral; seven great-grandchildren; as well as many extended family members and friends.
Doni was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Jamie Alcorn.
Memorials are suggested to Kearney Area Animal Shelter.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 20, 2021.