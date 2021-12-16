We hope you, John and Janice, are comforted by the knowledge that your mother was a Christian of strong faith, a woman of great love and kindness, a devoted wife, and an wonderful mother. We have shared stories of her laughter, playing the piano, and generally using the word "Now... (John, Janice or Cindy)" followed by a pronounced pause and then continuing with "you..." when giving guidance. May your memories be a comfort to you in the days ahead. You are in our prayers. Aunt Penny, Mary Francis and Doris

Penelope Howe, Mary Usener and Doris Curl Family December 22, 2021