Donna J. Goodbrake
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Higgins Funeral Home
321 O Street
Loup City, NE
KEARNEY - Donna J. Goodbrake, 91, of Kearney died Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at her home.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Events Center in Taylor with the Rev. Douglas DeNeui officiating.
Interment will follow at Taylor Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Memorials are suggested to the family or donor's choice.
Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements.
Visit higginsfuneralhomelc.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Events Center
Taylor , NE
Dec
22
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Events Center
Taylor , NE
Dec
22
Interment
Taylor Cemetery
Taylor , NE
Funeral services provided by:
Higgins Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We hope you, John and Janice, are comforted by the knowledge that your mother was a Christian of strong faith, a woman of great love and kindness, a devoted wife, and an wonderful mother. We have shared stories of her laughter, playing the piano, and generally using the word "Now... (John, Janice or Cindy)" followed by a pronounced pause and then continuing with "you..." when giving guidance. May your memories be a comfort to you in the days ahead. You are in our prayers. Aunt Penny, Mary Francis and Doris
Penelope Howe, Mary Usener and Doris Curl
Family
December 22, 2021
