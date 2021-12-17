KEARNEY - Donna J. Goodbrake, 91, of Kearney died Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at her home.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Events Center in Taylor with the Rev. Douglas DeNeui officiating.
Interment will follow at Taylor Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Memorials are suggested to the family or donor's choice.
Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements.
Visit higginsfuneralhomelc.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 17, 2021.