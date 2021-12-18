Donna Goodbrake

Kearney resident, 91

KEARNEY - Donna J. Goodbrake, 91, of Kearney died on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at her home in Kearney.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Events Center in Taylor with the Rev. Douglas DeNeui officiating. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Higgins Funeral Home Facebook page.

Interment will follow at the Taylor Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour before service.

Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements.

Donna Jean (Stoner) Goodbrake was born Aug. 25, 1930, at Hutchinson, Kan., to Earl L. and Alice Marie (Ivins) Stoner. She grew up and attended school at Hutchinson and graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1949.

On March 5, 1950, she married John E. Goodbrake, Jr. at Hutchinson. To this union three children were born, Janice M., Cynthia J. and John E. In her late 20's, she accepted the Lord Jesus as her Savior. Donna traveled throughout living in Ponce, Puerto Rico; New Iberia, La.; Aurora, Ill.; Taylor, Nebr., and then settling in Kearney. Donna loved to play the piano and was very accomplished. She was the pianist at the churches she attended for over 75 years. She was a member of the Baptist Church. Donna was a beautiful wife and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She had a kind spirit and generous heart and was a blessing to all who knew her.

Survivors include her children, Janice (Delmar L.) Unruh of Taylor, and John (Tammy) Goodbrake of Kearney; sister-in-law, Penelope "Penny" Ann (Goodbrake) Howe of Georgetown, Texas; 11 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter; grandson; and three brothers.

Memorials are suggested to the family or donor's choice.

Visit higginsfuneralhomelc.com to leave condolences.